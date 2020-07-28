Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman praises AIIB for fast-tracking financial aid to combat COVID-19

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday praised the efforts of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for fast-tracking financial assistance of about USD 10 billion to its member countries including India to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:35 IST
Sitharaman praises AIIB for fast-tracking financial aid to combat COVID-19
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday praised the efforts of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for fast-tracking financial assistance of about USD 10 billion to its member countries including India to combat COVID-19 pandemic. Attending the fifth annual meeting of the Board of Governors of AIIB through video conference in the national capital, Sitharaman mentioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of creating a COVID-19 emergency fund for the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations and India's efforts in supplying critical medical health kits to tackle COVID-19, and now supporting global efforts of coronavirus vaccine trials.

Besides, the Finance Minister highlighted India's participation in the "G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative". She also outlined various measures taken by the Centre to respond to the COVID-19, including the USD 23 Billion Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKP) and USD 295 Billion Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP), which aim at protecting all sectors and sections of the economy.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased the monetary policy especially reduced reserve requirements and introduced liquidity in the economy to the extent of almost 3.9 per cent of GDP, she added. Mentioning the steps taken to give a boost to the infrastructure development, she said: "India has launched the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) 2020-2025 with an estimated expenditure of USD 1.4 trillion that has created a plethora of fresh investment opportunities for AIIB's partnerships."

Furthermore, she stressed on some of the expectations from the bank, including the introduction of new financing instruments, mobilising private sector finance, providing financing for social infrastructure to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, and integrating the development of climate-resilient and sustainable energy access infrastructure into the recovery response to the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Belgians adapt to compulsory face masks along North Sea coast

There could be no one around but the wind and the sea, but wherever you go along Belgiums coast this summer you had better wear a mask.Instead of trying to enforce a rule with countless exceptions, local authorities in northern Belgium have...

Man City 'strongly condemned' for obstructing case by court

Manchester City obstructed the investigation into its finances that led to the club being fined Euro 10 million USD 12 million, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a ruling published Tuesday. In the initial judgment two weeks ago, CA...

23-yr-old woman raped in north Delhi

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a park near Red Fort in north Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Saturday and the accused has been arrested, they said. The man and the victim are vagabonds and th...

Kerala's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000 mark; Toll climbs to 67

Kerala reported its highest single day spike of 1,167 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 20,894 while the death toll climbed to 67 with four more fatalities on Tuesday. Thirty-three health workers were among the infected and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020