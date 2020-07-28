Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in Delhi HC seeks action against illegal slaughtering on Bakri Eid every year

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking action in respect of the illegal acts committed by certain persons on the occasion of Bakri Eid every year being involved in illegal slaughtering of big animals in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:54 IST
PIL in Delhi HC seeks action against illegal slaughtering on Bakri Eid every year
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking action in respect of the illegal acts committed by certain persons on the occasion of Bakri Eid every year being involved in illegal slaughtering of big animals in Delhi. Petitioner, Sana Khan, Law student, residing in Jamia Nagar in the national capital stated that certain persons are putting their banners and boards just before the occasion of Bakri Eid. Under such banners/boards, they invite the general public to approach them and they are providing the facility of Qurbani (slaughtering big animals) on the occasion of Bakri Eid.

The plea moved through advocate Rajeev Sharma stated that in Delhi Municipal Corporations are responsible to issue licenses after making required scrutiny and verifying the locality for which license is sought for. Under such a license, the license holder is permitted to sell meat to the consumers. None of the individuals is permitted to slaughter the animal under the MCD Act, petition claims. The petitioner claims that the presently illegal slaughtering by the private persons at the place which have not been demarcated as a place for slaughtering. By this act of slaughtering, these persons disturb the peace of the area on account of the sound raised by the animal during the process of slaughtering. These persons are involved in the slaughtering of big animals at a very large scale and apart from the local pollution as mentioned above, they throw the bigger part of the waste at the bank of Yamuna River.

The Public Interest Litigation which will be heard on Wednesday by Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, seeking direction to Delhi Police to take appropriate action against the wrongdoers who are responsible for causing pollution and threat to the life of common man. It added that no slaughtering is permissible without holding the valid license as issued by the Corporation. The wrong act is committed by certain persons and which amounts to a threat to the health of the common man. Petitioner has already submitted a complaint along with necessary documents and proof of pollution at the bank of Yamuna River.

On every year on the occasion of Bakri Eid, the same act is being repeated, therefore, respondents are largely responsible for the problems faced by the common man on account of illegal slaughtering, the plea said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's touristy Madeira island makes masks compulsory in public

Wearing masks in public at all times will be compulsory on the popular Portuguese island of Madeira from Aug. 1, the local government announced on Tuesday, making it the first region in the country to adopt such measure against COVID-19.The...

Belgians adapt to compulsory face masks along North Sea coast

There could be no one around but the wind and the sea, but wherever you go along Belgiums coast this summer you had better wear a mask.Instead of trying to enforce a rule with countless exceptions, local authorities in northern Belgium have...

Man City 'strongly condemned' for obstructing case by court

Manchester City obstructed the investigation into its finances that led to the club being fined Euro 10 million USD 12 million, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a ruling published Tuesday. In the initial judgment two weeks ago, CA...

23-yr-old woman raped in north Delhi

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in a park near Red Fort in north Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Saturday and the accused has been arrested, they said. The man and the victim are vagabonds and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020