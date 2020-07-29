Left Menu
NEP 2020 caters to needs of 21st century New India: JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday lauded Union cabinet decision of approving the National Education Policy 2020 and said it caters the need of a 21st century "New India".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:27 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday lauded Union cabinet decision of approving the National Education Policy 2020 and said it caters the need of a 21st century "New India" . Nadda, who made a series of tweets, called it a "momentous day" for India.

"The National Education Policy 2020 brings much-awaited reforms and regulatory framework which caters the need of a 21st century `New India' and unleash our children and youth's energy for a self-reliant better India," he said. "Momentous day for India as PM Shri Narendra Modi ji led cabinet approved the New Education Policy 2020. Formulated after wide consultations, NEP2020 ensures Early Child Care & Education, equity to all learners and a robust teacher recruitment apart from fostering quality research," he added.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also lauded the Cabinet decision and said that NEP 2020 will make India global knowledge superpower. "Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the NewEducationPolicy 2020 will make India Global Knowledge Superpower. I congratulate Education Minister RPNishank Ji for bringing the reforms," Gadkari tweeted.

Highlighting some of the silent features of NEP 2020, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) minister Gadkari said focus on new academic structure for schools will ensure increase gross enrollment ratio. "Other reforms including research, multidisciplinary approach in academics, development of vocational skills, emphasis on equitable and inclusive education, integration with upcoming knowledge trends and divyang friendly technology among others will bring better opportunities for every student," he said.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits. Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said a 21st century National Education Policy (NEP) has been approved by the cabinet today.

"Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given approval to the new education policy for the 21st century. It is important as for 34 years there were no changes in the education policy. I am confident that this will be welcomed by the entire society and nation as well as the world's educators," he said. Amit Khare, Higher Education Secretary, said it was a "historic day" and the country has got a New Education Policy (NEP) after 34 years.

"Following the new education policy and reforms, we will achieve 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035," he said. (ANI)

Videos

