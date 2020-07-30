Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. sets execution of fourth federal inmate for Aug. 26

He then ordered the girl out of the vehicle and murdered her, according to federal prosecutors. Mitchell later confessed to the killings, the Justice Department said in a statement. His accomplice Johnny Orsinger, 35, is serving life in federal prison in Atlanta. Mitchell had been scheduled to be put to death last December, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the execution while it resolved an appeal.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 05:49 IST
U.S. sets execution of fourth federal inmate for Aug. 26

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday set Aug. 26 as the execution date for the convicted killer of a 63-year-old woman and her granddaughter two decades ago, in what would be the fourth federal execution this summer after a 17-year hiatus.

Lezmond Mitchell, 38, who is a member of the Navajo Nation and the only Native American on federal death row, was convicted of killing Alyce Slim and her 9-year-old granddaughter during a carjacking in Arizona on Oct. 28, 2001. He is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

"Allowing Mr. Mitchell’s execution to go forward would be a grave injustice and an unprecedented affront to tribal sovereignty, and it should not be permitted to proceed," his attorneys said in a statement. Mitchell and an accomplice were accused of stabbing Slim to death and then driving almost 40 miles (64 km) into the mountains with her body in the backseat of her pickup next to the child. He then ordered the girl out of the vehicle and murdered her, according to federal prosecutors.

Mitchell later confessed to the killings, the Justice Department said in a statement. His accomplice Johnny Orsinger, 35, is serving life in federal prison in Atlanta.

Mitchell had been scheduled to be put to death last December, but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the execution while it resolved an appeal. The court unanimously rejected his claim in April and denied his request for full-court rehearing earlier this month.

The U.S. government carried out its first execution in 17 years on July 14, putting to death convicted murderer Daniel Lee. From 2003 to this year, protracted litigation over the drugs historically used in lethal injection executions prevented the government from carrying out the practice, according to Justice Department officials.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-China needs "explosive" buying to meet U.S. farm import target

With nearly seven months gone, an ambitious 36.5 billion target for Chinese imports of U.S. farm goods this year may not be quite out of reach, but its looking like a big, big stretch.By end-May, imports were running behind 2017 levels - ra...

States with one-quarter of U.S. population see record rise in COVID-19 deaths for second day

California, Florida and Texas reported record increases in COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, as total deaths surpassed 150,000, according to a Reuters tally. California had 185 fatalities in the last 24 hours and Flori...

Marquez helps Rockies complete 2-game sweep of A's

German Marquez struck out eight in six solid innings, Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon had two hits each, and the visiting Colorado Rockies beat the Oakland As 5-1 on Wednesday. The Rockies swept the two-game series and earned their fourth...

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg undergoes bile duct procedure in New York hospital

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting comfortably after undergoing a non-surgical medical procedure on a bile duct stent on Wednesday at a New York City hospital, the court said.Ginsburg, at 87 the oldest member of the S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020