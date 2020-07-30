Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC stays 4-yr jail term of Jaya Jaitley in defence corruption case

Jaitley and two others were held guilty of corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, the lawyer said. They were sentenced to 4-year imprisonment on Thursday by the trial court which has directed them to surrender by 5 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 16:48 IST
HC stays 4-yr jail term of Jaya Jaitley in defence corruption case

The Delhi High Court Thursday stayed the 4-year jail term awarded to ex-Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley in a corruption case related to a purported defence deal, her lawyer said. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait also sought the CBI response on Jaitley's appeal challenging her conviction and sentence, advocate Abhijat said.

Jaitley, represented through senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and P P Malhotra, challenged the July 21 order of the trial court convicting her in the case. Jaitley and two others were held guilty of corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, the lawyer said.

They were sentenced to 4-year imprisonment on Thursday by the trial court which has directed them to surrender by 5 pm. The other convicts in the case are Jaitley's former party colleague Gopal Pacherwal and Major General (rtd) S.P. Murgai.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Maidan coach Ashok Mustafi dies following cardiac arrest

Veteran Maidan coach Ashok Mustafi, who also trained former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly during his formative years, died after a prolonged illness on Thursday morning. He was 86. He is survived by a daughter, based in Lo...

Red panda born in Berlin as part of global breeding program

A rare red panda has been born at a Berlin zoo, only a few months after its parents were brought to the German capital from India, the zoo said in a statement Thursday. The little cub was first discovered on June 6 in its mothers cave at th...

Malaysia's AirAsia X falls to Q1 loss on pandemic impact

Malaysias AirAsia X Bhd fell to a net loss in its first quarter, a fourth straight quarterly loss as the pandemic slowed air travel demand. The long-haul arm of AirAsia Group Bhd recorded a net loss of 549.7 million ringgit 130 million for ...

Telecom, aviation crumbling, when will govt pay attention: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the government should acknowledge what he alleged is a&#160; deepening economic crisis in the country, pointing out that the telecom and aviation sectors require its intervention. He sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020