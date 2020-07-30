Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-gratia be not denied to workers left for villages due to lockdown: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said ex-gratia cannot be denied to workers who returned to their villages due to lack of work in the wake of the COVID-19 merely because their physical verification cannot be carried out for being registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (BOCWW) Board.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:38 IST
Ex-gratia be not denied to workers left for villages due to lockdown: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said ex-gratia cannot be denied to workers who returned to their villages due to lack of work in the wake of the COVID-19 merely because their physical verification cannot be carried out for being registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (BOCWW) Board. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar said such workers may not return for sometime and therefore, verifications should be carried out over the phone or via video calls.

The high court also said that the option of physical verification at construction sites would be available to the workers if they want to opt for that mode. The bench, however, did not agree with the contention of the Board, represented by Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose and advocate Urvi Mohan, that verifications ought to be carried out physically at the large construction sites of big companies like DMRC and Larsen and Toubro.

It said that doing only physical verification would leave out those workers who have returned home due to lockdown and may not return for some time. Therefore, such workers would not receive the ex-gratia till they return to Delhi if they have to undergo physical verification.

The observation and suggestion by the court came while hearing a plea. by social activist Sunil Kumar Aledia seeking registration of all construction workers here under the BOCWW Act so that they can get the benefit of the relief package/ex-gratia of Rs 5,000 per month being provided to each labourer during the lockdown. The high court in its order also said that the Board should consider adopting a simpler form for renewal of registration of those workers who were registered earlier and same had lapsed over time for various reasons.

The bench had on the last date of hearing, on July 17, also suggested going for online verification of the applications for registration or its renewal to minimise human to human contact in view of the prevailing pandemic. The bench on Thursday also allowed an application moved by Pt Sukhbir Sharma, a social activist who works for the welfare of the labourers, seeking to intervene in the matter to assist the court.

In the application filed through advocate Kush Sharma, Sukhbir Sharma has alleged that there has been "rampant misappropriation of statutory cess funds of about Rs 3,200 crores", meant for the benefit of registered construction workers in Delhi, by corrupt officials of the Board and some trade unions. The applicant sought that he be permitted to place before the court an affidavit detailing the irregularities in the functioning of the Board and the bench allowed him to do so.

Aledia, in his plea filed through advocate Shiven Varma, has contended that only a small section out of the over 10 lakh workers in the city are registered under the laws regulating their welfare and service conditions and thus, a huge chunk of the labourers are not getting benefits actually meant for them. The petition has contended that despite collection of over Rs 2,000 crore under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Act in the names of lakhs of workers, only around 37,127 construction labourers who are registered are getting the benefits.

It has also claimed that there has been gross under-registration of construction workers in the national capital since 2015..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

After death, special trains took them to their home districts

They had started their journey on foot from Maharashtra hoping to reach Madhya Pradesh, but it was their bodies that reached their home districts of Shahdol and Umaria by special trains on Saturday afternoon. The bodies of sixteen migrant l...

C'garh: COVID-19 patient recovers in Raipur; 4 cases left

A 27-year-old COVID-19 patient was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, following recovery, a health official here said. With this, the count of people who have recovered fr...

Philippine police capture country's most-wanted fugitive

Philippine police said Thursday they have captured the countrys most-wanted fugitive, a former lawmaker who was convicted years ago of corruption and murdering his wife. Former Rep. Ruben Ecleo Jr. was arrested with his driver while on his ...

HRD minister briefs vice prez on New Education Policy

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank briefed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the New Education Policy on Thursday. The NEP 2020 was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.The minister also handed over a copy of the policy and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020