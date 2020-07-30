Italy Senate opens way for trial of ex minister Salvini over migrant ship

Italy Senate opens way for trial of ex minister Salvini over migrant shipReuters | Rome | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:54 IST
Italy's Senate lifted the immunity of former interior minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday, opening the way for a trial of the right-wing leader on charges of kidnapping over the detention of those on a migrant ship at sea last year.
The upper house voted along party lines and the result, 149 in favour versus 141 against, was widely expected. It is the second time Salvini has lost parliamentary immunity over a migration charge this year.
