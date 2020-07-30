Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant’s father used ‘influence’ in roping me in son’s death case: Actress Rhea to SC

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. The allegations in the FIR lodged at Patna against Rhea “reflect the influence” of Rajput’s father in illegally roping her in the case, said the petition filed by her on Wednesday seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai, “The Petitioner is an actress and is into acting since 2012.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:17 IST
Sushant’s father used ‘influence’ in roping me in son’s death case: Actress Rhea to SC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has alleged before the Supreme Court that actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father has used his "influence" in roping her in the FIR lodged at Patna in Bihar accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son. Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

The allegations in the FIR lodged at Patna against Rhea "reflect the influence" of Rajput's father in illegally roping her in the case, said the petition filed by her on Wednesday seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai, "The Petitioner is an actress and is into acting since 2012. In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case, the Petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case filed at the instance of Krishna Kishore Singh-father of the deceased…," the plea said. Rhea in her plea admitted that she was in a live-in relationship with Rajput and has been in deep trauma due the death of the actor and moreover getting rape and death threats. "Petitioner has also received various death and rape threats and she is in deep trauma due to the loss of deceased, which is multiplied further due to the media sensitivity of the case," it said, adding that she has also filed a complaint at Santa Cruz police station against the rape and death threats. She said, "It is pertinent to mention that the deceased and petitioner were in live-in relationship since a year up till June 8, 2020 when the petitioner had temporarily shifted to her own residence in Mumbai." Her plea said, "Deceased was suffering from depression for some time and was also on anti-depressants and he committed suicide on the morning of June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence by hanging himself. 'Unnatural death report' was filed by Bandra police station at Mumbai and causes leading to taing of such drastic steps are being examined." Rhea said that she was summoned by the Bandra police on various occasions and her statement was also recorded under section 175 of CrpC and she understands that the probe of Mumbai police is still going on as some of the forensic reports are still awaited. She said that Section 177 of CrPC mandates that every offence shall be inquired into and shall be tried by the magistrate within whose local jurisdiction it was committed. Rhea said that even there is an iota of truth in the case registered by Rajput's father, the jurisdiction to probe the offence would still lie with the Bandra Police Station. "However, in the present case, after recording the FIR, the investigation has been mechanically commenced wholly without jurisdiction by sending report to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate 3, Patna Sadar, instead of sending the FIR to the jurisdictional ACMM, Bandra, Mumbai and Bandra Police station," the plea said. She said that it becomes abundantly clear that the commencement of investigation in Patna is erroneous in absence of any cause of action having arisen thereto in Patna. The entire cause of action as alleged in the FIR had arisen at Bandra in Mumbai, her plea said.

"It would be just and expedient, if the transfer of the case is directed from Patna to Mumbai. No prejudice would be caused to the respondents (father of the Sushant and Bihar police), if the direction sought herein is issued by this court," the transfer plea said. The plea sought transfer of the FIR registered on July 25 under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, registered at Rajeev Nagar Police station Patna.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain agrees investment plan with Airbus in exchange for fewer job losses

Spains government and Airbus said on Thursday they had agreed measures aimed at propping up the aerospace sector and minimising job losses after a meeting between Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury.Both ...

U.S. sells record amount of corn to China as tensions rise

Chinese buyers booked their single biggest-ever purchase of U.S. corn, extending their flurry of large U.S. purchases even as tensions between Washington and Beijing rise. The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday that private export...

India, Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect: MEA

India and Bangladesh appreciate mutual sensitivity and respect in building further on their close relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said on Thursday. The assertion came after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momens rep...

Leader of anti-independence Scottish Conservatives resigns

The leader of the Scottish wing of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party resigned on Thursday, saying he was not the right man to make the case against Scotlands pro-independence movement at upcoming elections. Jackson Carlaw, 61...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020