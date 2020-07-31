Left Menu
Development News Edition

One U.S. Marine dead, eight missing after 'tragic incident' off California

One U.S. Marine died, two were injured and eight others were missing after a "tragic incident" involving an assault amphibious vehicle off the coast of Southern California on Thursday, the U.S. Marine Corps said. Search and rescue efforts were under way with support from the Navy and Coast Guard, the First Marine Expeditionary Force said in a tweet early on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:17 IST
One U.S. Marine dead, eight missing after 'tragic incident' off California

One U.S. Marine died, two were injured and eight others were missing after a "tragic incident" involving an assault amphibious vehicle off the coast of Southern California on Thursday, the U.S. Marine Corps said.

Search and rescue efforts were under way with support from the Navy and Coast Guard, the First Marine Expeditionary Force said in a tweet early on Friday. All the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is based at Camp Pendleton, the largest Marine base on the West Coast of the United States, between Orange and San Diego counties.

Marines often practice beach assaults there using the amphibious troop transport vehicles. "We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, sailors and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," Colonel Christopher Bronzi, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, said on Twitter, without giving further details of what had happened.

Marines in the vehicle reported taking on water during an exercise on Thursday evening, 7 San Diego television reported, without citing sources. One was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, where the Marine died, 7 San Diego said on its website.

Two others were taken to hospitals where one remains in critical condition, the report said. A Navy destroyer, three U.S. Navy helicopters, and several other vessels were involved in the search along with a Coast Guard ship and helicopter, the report said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 1,195 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

With 1,195 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhis coronavirus count crossed 1.3 lakh on Friday. A total of 1,206 patients have recovered or have been discharged in the last 24 hours, a Delhi government health bulletin...

UP plantation drive enters Guinness World Records

A plantation drive, which was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department in eight districts, entered the Guinness World Records on Friday.The record was for the most species planted simultaneously in 240 locations within an hour, sa...

Municipal bond issuers need to disclose borrowings, revenue grant details in offer documents: Sebi

Issuers of municipal debt securities will have to disclose all borrowings and revenue grants details of the last three years in the offer document, markets regulator Sebi said in a guidance note. The directions came after Sebi received cert...

Govt working with RBI on industry's need for loan restructuring: FM Sitharaman

The government is working with Reserve Bank of India RBI on the industrys need for restructuring of loans to absorb the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. The focus is on restructuring. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020