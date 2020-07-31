Left Menu
Arrest warrants issued for six Hong Kong democracy activists - CCTV

Chinese state television said on Friday Hong Kong authorities have issued arrest warrants for six pro-democracy activists who fled the territory and are suspected of violating sweeping national security legislation that came into effect a month ago.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:27 IST
Chinese state television said on Friday Hong Kong authorities have issued arrest warrants for six pro-democracy activists who fled the territory and are suspected of violating sweeping national security legislation that came into effect a month ago. State broadcaster CCTV said the six were wanted on suspicion of secession or colluding with foreign forces, crimes under the new law that punish violators with up to life in prison.

It named the six as Nathan Law, Wayne Chan Ka-kui, Honcques Laus, Samuel Chu and Simon Cheng and Ray Wong Toi-yeung. Hong Kong police declined to comment.

Beijing imposed the contentious law on its freest city a month ago, circumventing the local legislature, a move condemned by some Western governments, right groups and activists in China's most free-wheeling city. Critics of the law fear it will crush freedoms in the global financial hub, prompting some to flee overseas.

Supporters believe the law is needed to restore law and order to the former British colony after a year of sometimes violent anti-government protests. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu, Yanni Chow Carol Mang and Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alison Williams)

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

