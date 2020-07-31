Left Menu
North-East Delhi violence: HC asks injured man to approach SDM for compensation, hospitalisation

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted permission to a man, who was injured in Delhi violence and is seeking compensation, to make a representation to the concerned Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for admission into a government hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:33 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted permission to a man, who was injured in North-East Delhi violence and is seeking compensation, to make a representation to the concerned Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for admission into a government hospital. A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh granted petitioner Shaan Mohd permission to make a representation to the concerned SDM for admission into a government hospital so that his medical expenses can be curtailed.

A decision on the same shall be taken by the concerned SDM within two weeks, the court said. With these directions, the court disposed of Shaan Mohd's petition.

The petitioner claimed that he was a victim of the North-East Delhi violence that took place in February 2020 and is seeking compensation in terms of the Delhi Government's Assistance Scheme for victims. He claimed to have suffered a gun-shot injury but was not paid the compensation because the hospital had not certified it as a 'serious injury'.

Mohd's counsel and advocate, Rajshekhar Rao, submitted that the petitioner praying for medical assistance may be considered as he has retained a bullet in his thigh for which two operations will have to take place, one for removing the bullet and the other for iron rod's removal. He also submitted that similarly placed parties should be provided compensation in an expedited manner. (ANI)

