China Study Group discusses Eastern Ladakh situation, India firm on complete disengagement by China

With the Chinese People's Liberation Army not showing any sign of moving out from the Finger area, the China Study Group (CSG) met this week to discuss the present situation in the Eastern Ladakh sector. The CSG includes important members of the government including External Affairs Minister, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval along with representatives of the military and other government agencies concerned.

"During the CSG meeting, held around July 28, the situation in Eastern Ladakh sector was discussed. India is now firm on the point that it will first seek complete disengagement by Chinese from all friction points including the Finger area," sources told ANI. In the military talks, India has not been asking for de-escalation as India has also deployed close to 40,000 troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector where they are facing the Chinese side.

The PLA has amassed close to 40,000 troops opposite Indian territory opposite Eastern Ladakh. The CSG is one of the topmost bodies in the government which provides directions to the military and diplomats on the stand to be taken during talks with the Chinese and also take a stand on the points and demands raised by the Chinese side.

After the massive build-up by China on the Indian border, the Indian Army has also moved its mountain divisions from two locations along with armoured columns deployed around Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, the sources said. With own deployments matching the Chinese deployments, India is now not in a hurry to deescalate and wants that the Chinese should honour their commitments made during the Corps Commander-level talks held on July 14/15 and go back to their permanent locations.

In the Finger area, the Chinese side had started disengagement after the last talks but the process was completely stopped after 2-3 days there. The four friction points include Patrolling Point-14, PP-15, PP-17-PP-17A and Finger area.

India is preparing for the long haul as it has started stocking for the harsh winters approaching the Ladakh area. For winter deployment, the Army already has a sizeable stock of clothes and habitat for troops as the Indian army deploys troops at the world's highest battlefield Siachen glacier and is prepared.

For additional requirements, the force is in the process of placing orders for additional tents and shelters from indigenous as well as foreign vendors. The time for summer stocking is on and we are going to get the additional cabins and tents by that time, the sources.

Months of June, July, and August are considered to be the best time for stocking winter rations and ammunition. The snowfall is expected to start soon in the Eastern Ladakh area where the temperature is already low. (ANI)