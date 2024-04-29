Left Menu

Biden Wins Puerto Rico's Democratic Primary

Biden wins Puerto Rico Democratic primary despite limited voting centers due to austerity measures. Puerto Ricans cast symbolic ballots in symbolic presidential election, despite not being able to vote in the actual presidential election.

President Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary Sunday in the US territory of Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico was authorized to open only a dozen voting centres this year compared with more than 100 in previous years given recent austerity measures imposed by a federal control board that oversees the island's finances.

On Sunday, Puerto Rico's Democrats also chose 36 of 65 delegates they hope to send to the National Democratic Convention that will be held in Chicago in late August.

Although residents of Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens, they are not allowed to vote in presidential elections.

Earlier this year, Charlie Rodríguez, president of Puerto Rico's Democratic Party, said he would seek to hold a symbolic presidential election in November for those on the island eager to cast a vote for the next president.

