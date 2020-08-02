Delhi reports 961 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Delhi on Sunday reported 961 COVID-19 cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,37,677. According to a bulletin of the Delhi government, as many as 15 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 4,004.

A total of 1,186 patients recovered/discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours taking the number of such patients to 1,23,317. Currently, there are 10,356 active cases in Delhi. There were 10,596 active cases on Saturday.

A total of 4,289 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 8,441 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today and a total of 10,63,669 tests conducted so far, said the bulletin. India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)