Farmer couple electrocuted in Telangana's Siddipet district
A farmer couple from Telangana's Siddipet district died of electrocution near their field on Sunday.ANI | Siddipet (Telangana) | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:09 IST
A farmer couple from Telangana's Siddipet district died of electrocution near their field on Sunday. Sub Inspector Veeranna told ANI that deceased M Venkatesh Goud and Revati died around 9 am. They belong to the Chowdarpalli village of Gajwel Mandal.
The incident occurred after the couple got down into a water sump to wash their hands and legs. According to the police, the incident was caused by a short circuit in a nearby motor pump. The police said the short circuit in the motor, lead to the immediate death of the couple.
Soon after, the bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been registered. An investigation is underway. (ANI)
