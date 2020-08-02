India records 54,736 COVID-19 positive cases, 853 deaths in last 24 hours

With 54,736 positive cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh mark while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark. The country reported 853 deaths in the last 24 hours.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.84:3.16 now. Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 65.44 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra - the worst affected state from the infection has reported 9,509 COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,41,228 including 2,76,809 recoveries and 15,576 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,48,537 out of which 44,204 cases are in Pune, as per the state health department. Tamil Nadu has reported 5,875 new cases of COVID-19 and 98 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 2,57,613 including 1,96,483 discharges and 4,132 deaths. 60,344 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours, as per the State's Health Department.

Delhi on Sunday reported 961 COVID-19 cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,37,677. According to a bulletin of the Delhi government, as many as 15 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 4,004. A total of 1,186 patients recovered/discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours taking the number of such patients to 1,23,317.

Currently, there are 10,356 active cases in Delhi. A total of 4,289 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 8,441 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today and a total of 10,63,669 tests conducted so far, said the bulletin. Uttar Pradesh recorded 3,953 COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 37,834 and death toll to 1,730. A total of 53,357 patients have recovered from the disease so far, according to the State's Health Department.

Karnataka reported 5,532 new COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,34,819 including 57,725 discharges and 2,496 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 74,590, as per the State's Health Department. Kerala reported 1,169 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 11,342. A total of 14,467 patients have recovered from the disease in the state so far, said Kerala Chief Minister's Office.

One person died of COVID-19 in Kerala today, taking total fatalities to 82, according to Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. Andhra Pradesh reported 8,555 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 1,58,764 including 82,886 recoveries and 1,474 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 74,404, according to the State's Health Department.

Punjab reported 792 coronavirus cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 17,853 including 11,466 discharges and 423 deaths, according to the State's Health Department. Jammu and Kashmir reported 444 COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, total cases have risen to 21,416 including 13,127 recoveries and 396 deaths, as per Jammu and Kashmir Administration.

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 2,654. The active cases in the state now stand at 1,117 cases. "Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 2,654 in Himachal Pradesh out of which 1,117 cases are active," said State Health Department. So far, 12 people have died in the state due to the illness.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been advised by the doctors to be admitted to the hospital. Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he underwent coronavirus test after getting the initial symptoms of the virus. He also appealed to people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.