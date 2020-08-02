UP records 3,953 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths in last 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 3,953 COVID-19 cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 92,921. According to the bulletin of the Uttar Pradesh health department, a total of 53 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,730.

There are 37,834 active cases in the state. A total of 53,357 patients have recovered from the disease so far including 2,050 in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin. India's COVID-19 count on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the country.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.