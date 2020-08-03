Left Menu
COVID-19: Kerala HC extends ban on protests in public places till Aug 31

The Kerala High Court on Monday extended till August 31 the ban of all protests in public places in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines issued by the Centre and state government in the matter.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 03-08-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 16:22 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Monday extended till August 31 the ban of all protests in public places in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines issued by the Centre and state government in the matter. A division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly had on July 15 banned all public protests while considering two petitions highlighting the ongoing protests in violation of the restrictions imposed in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) Rank Holders' Association today submitted an application to join the case, alleging that the government is not allowing the right to protest. However, the same division bench made it clear that they could not interfere in the norms of the central government. The High Court had, in its earlier order, directed the government to take preventive measures to ensure that no political party or association shall violate the directives issued by the governments and the judgments of the apex court in the matter.

The court had said that the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police will be held responsible if any protests are staged in violations of the orders. (ANI)

