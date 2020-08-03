A modern technique, eVIN, ensured essential immunisation services: Healthy ministry

An innovative technology called the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) has ensured essential immunisation services, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. "The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) is an innovative technological solution aimed at strengthening immunisation supply chain systems across the country. This robust system has been used with the requisite customisation during the COVID-19 pandemic for ensuring the continuation of the essential immunisation services and protecting our children and pregnant mothers against vaccine-preventable diseases," said the health ministry in a statement.

The eVIN aims to provide real-time information on vaccine stocks and flows, and storage temperatures across all cold chain points in the country, the ministry said. "At present, 23,507 cold chain points across 585 districts of 22 States and 2 UTs routinely use the eVIN technology for efficient vaccine logistics management. Over 41,420 vaccine cold chain handlers have been introduced to digital record-keeping by training them on eVIN. Nearly 23,900 electronic temperature loggers have been installed on vaccine cold chain equipment for accurate temperature review of vaccines in storage," the ministry said.

"The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network has helped create a big data architecture that generates actionable analytics encouraging data-driven decision-making and consumption-based planning that helps in maintaining optimum stocks of vaccines leading to cost savings. Vaccine availability at all times has increased to 99% in most health centres," it added. The ministry further said that an activity rate of more than 99 per cent reflects high adoption of the technology across all health centres where eVIN is currently operational. While instances of stock-outs have been reduced by 80%, the time taken to replenish stocks has also decreased by more than half, on an average.

"This strong platform has the potential to be leveraged for any new vaccine including COVID-19 vaccine, as and when available," the ministry of health said. (ANI)