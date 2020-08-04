Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian envoy visits detained British-Australian academic in Iran, reports she "is well"

"Dr Moore-Gilbert is well and has access to food, medical facilities and books," a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said on Tuesday. The academic's family issued a statement through the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade saying they were "reassured" by the ambassador's visit.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:56 IST
Australian envoy visits detained British-Australian academic in Iran, reports she "is well"

Australia’s ambassador to Iran has met with a British-Australian academic reported to be serving a 10-year sentence for espionage and says she is in good health, Canberra said on Tuesday. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, has been detained in Iran since September, 2018.

Amid reports that Moore-Gilbert has frequently attempted suicide and is often held in solitary confinement, the British-Australian academic was granted a meeting with Canberra's representative to Iran on Sunday, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said. "Dr Moore-Gilbert is well and has access to food, medical facilities and books," a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The academic's family issued a statement through the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade saying they were "reassured" by the ambassador's visit. Iran has stepped up detentions of foreign and dual nationals amid a protracted standoff with Western powers, after the United States withdrew from an international agreement to curb Iranian nuclear activities and reimposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Smog tower installation project in Delhi: SC asks Centre to start work soon

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to start at the earliest the work for installation of smog tower at Anand Vihar in east Delhi, which is aimed at helping in combating air pollution. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was inform...

Land encroachment in Patnitop: CBI conducts searches at 11 locations in J-K

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at 11 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including the residential premises of some former CEOs of the Patnitop Development Authority, for alleged land encroachment and illegal constructions in the tourist...

Civil services exam 2019 results: 829 candidates qualify, Pradeep Singh achieves first rank

A total of 829 candidates have qualified for civil services, including IAS and IPS, the Union Public Service Commission UPSC announced on Tuesday. Pradeep Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma secured the first, second and third positions...

MoD and DARPG sign MoU with IIT Kanpur to conduct predictive analysis of public grievances

A Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding MoU was signed today between Department of Defence DoD Ministry of Defence MoD, Department of Administrative Reforms Public Grievances DARPG and Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur IITK in the pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020