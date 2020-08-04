Left Menu
Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA custody of KT Ramees extended till Aug 7

A special NIA court in Kochi on Tuesday extended till August 7 the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of KT Ramees, an accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 04-08-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 14:21 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A special NIA court in Kochi on Tuesday extended till August 7 the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of KT Ramees, an accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case. The special NIA court extended the custody after Ramees was physically produced before it on the completion of his custody today.

Ramees, who was arrested in connection with the case from Vettathur in Malappuram on the morning of July 12, was on July 28 sent to seven-day custody of the NIA. Recently, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, two prime accused in the case, were also sent to judicial custody till August 21 by a Kochi court.

The NIA, which is probing the high-profile case related to smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, said that it has arrested 10 accused persons so far. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram last month. (ANI)

