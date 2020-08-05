Left Menu
Happy that Delhi's model on fight against Covid0-19 recognized globally, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is glad that the 'Delhi model' of the fight against coronavirus is being recognized across the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 04:04 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 04:04 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is glad that the 'Delhi model' of the fight against coronavirus is being recognized across the world. Kejriwal tweeted, "Happy that our Delhi Model is being recognized across the globe. I want to thank South Korean Ambassador H.E. Shin Bong-kil for his encouraging words. All nations coming together to defeat Covid is the need of the hour."

The chief minister shared a video of South Korean Ambassador to India Shin Bong-kil in which he praised the Delhi model of combating the Covid-19 pandemic. South Korean Ambassador to India Shin Bong-kil had said, "I am very impressed with the Delhi model. Korean model is 3Ts i.e. test, trace and treat, the Delhi model is test and home quarantine. This is a very effective and wise measure. I want to congratulate the Delhi government for achievement."

Delhi Chief Minister in another tweet said, "Active cases left in Delhi less than 10,000 on Tuesday. Delhi is now at 14th position in terms of active cases. The number of deaths have come down to 12 on Tuesday. I am proud of you, Delhiites. Your "Delhi model" being discussed everywhere. But we should not get complacent and take all precautions." (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

