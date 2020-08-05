Happy that Delhi's model on fight against Covid0-19 recognized globally, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he is glad that the 'Delhi model' of the fight against coronavirus is being recognized across the world. Kejriwal tweeted, "Happy that our Delhi Model is being recognized across the globe. I want to thank South Korean Ambassador H.E. Shin Bong-kil for his encouraging words. All nations coming together to defeat Covid is the need of the hour."

The chief minister shared a video of South Korean Ambassador to India Shin Bong-kil in which he praised the Delhi model of combating the Covid-19 pandemic. South Korean Ambassador to India Shin Bong-kil had said, "I am very impressed with the Delhi model. Korean model is 3Ts i.e. test, trace and treat, the Delhi model is test and home quarantine. This is a very effective and wise measure. I want to congratulate the Delhi government for achievement."

Delhi Chief Minister in another tweet said, "Active cases left in Delhi less than 10,000 on Tuesday. Delhi is now at 14th position in terms of active cases. The number of deaths have come down to 12 on Tuesday. I am proud of you, Delhiites. Your "Delhi model" being discussed everywhere. But we should not get complacent and take all precautions." (ANI)