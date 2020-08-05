HC dismisses senior officer’s plea against Army ban on using social media platforms
Thank you." The Army officer had sought an interim relief that he be allowed to retain his Facebook (FB) account in a deactivated form till the court decides whether to entertain his petition after going through the Army's policy under challenge. According to the new June 6 policy, all Indian Army personnel have been ordered to delete their accounts from Facebook and Instagram and 87 other applications.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 10:56 IST
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a senior Army officer's plea challenging the Indian Army's recent policy banning armed forces personnel from using social networking platforms like Facebook and Instagram. A bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon, while pronouncing the order, said, "Sorry we are dismissing. Thank you." The Army officer had sought an interim relief that he be allowed to retain his Facebook (FB) account in a deactivated form till the court decides whether to entertain his petition after going through the Army's policy under challenge.
According to the new June 6 policy, all Indian Army personnel have been ordered to delete their accounts from Facebook and Instagram and 87 other applications. The petition has sought a direction to the Director-General of Military Intelligence to withdraw its June 6 policy.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- Delhi High Court
- Asha Menon
- Military Intelligence
ALSO READ
Indian Army gets 'Bharat' drones for accurate surveillance along China border
Father of Indian Army soldier killed by neighbours in UP's Amethi
Indore women to send handmade rakhis to PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Indian Army
US deeply saddened by deaths of 20 Indian Army personnel: Secretary of State Pompeo says in his virtual address to USIBC Summit.
MoD issues formal letter for Permanent Commission grant to Women Officers in Indian Army