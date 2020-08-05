Nigeria: Buhari orders immediate payment of NDDC students on Scholarship abroad

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered immediate payment of NDDC students on Scholarship abroad, according to a news report by Today.

In a statement titled 'NDDC Invites President Buhari to Commission Signature Project' and signed by the NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, on Tuesday, the president ordered the Niger Delta Development Commission to pay its scholarship beneficiaries studying abroad.

Odili said, Buhari conveyed the directive to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The statement quoted Odili as saying, "Under the Commission's finance protocol, only the Executive Director (Finance) and the Executive Director (Projects) can sign for the release of funds from the Commission's domiciliary accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN."

On Monday, scores of students protested abandonment by the government at the Nigeria High Commission office in London, lamenting unpaid tuition and allowances.

Niger Delta students have shown their appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the immediate payment of the tuitions and allowances of the scholars of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The students' group also appreciated members of the Senate and House Committee of the National Assembly for their doggedness in the investigation of financial malfeasance in the NDDC.