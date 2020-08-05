Left Menu
Development News Edition

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug. 5

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 31 HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:54 IST
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Aug. 5

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5 ** CANBERRA - The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, and the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, hold a virtual summit to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 and strategies for recovery. ** JAKARTA - Indonesia's finance ministry to hold a press conference following the country's GDP data announcement on Wednesday.

PENANG, Malaysia - APEC Third Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) and Related Meetings (to Aug. 15). GLOBAL - World Breastfeeding Week (to Aug. 7).

NEW YORK CITY - Governors from all states and territories will convene virtually for the Summer meeting of The National Governor’s Association on August 5. They will discuss the findings of a study from MIT, which showed that a lack of coordination among states' COVID-19 responses which had a negative effect on the nation's efforts to control the disease. LONDON - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi plans to visit Britain from Aug. 5-7 to hold talks with British Trade Minister Liz Truss on the early conclusion of a bilateral free trade deal. (to Aug 07) SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 6 ** BEIRUTFrench President Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon and will meet Lebanese political leaders.

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara delivers an address to the nation during the country's national holiday - 2000 GMT MANILA - Philippines' finance minister, Carlos Dominguez, attends an online economic forum to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and economic outlook for the second half - 0700 GMT. HIROSHIMA, Japan - Hiroshima Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8 ** VIETNAM – Member countries mark the 53rd anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 75th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks.

BELARUS – Belarus Presidential Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 11 PRAGUE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due to visit the Czech Republic (to Aug. 12). LILONGWE - Rwandan President Paul Kagame to visit Malawi to hold bilateral talks with Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera (to Aug. 12)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14 JAKARTA - Indonesia President Joko Widodo is scheduled to deliver state of the union speech at the parliament, unveiling the 2021 budget and the government's economic agenda for the next year. PAKISTAN – 73rd anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

JAPAN – 75th anniversary of country's surrender in World War Two. INDIA – 73rd anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule.

LIECHTENSTEIN - 214th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 17 BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (to Aug. 21) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day. MOSCOW – 28th anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

SYRIA – 7th anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighborhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

HANOI, Vietnam - 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM 52) (to Aug 29). HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

BALTIC WAY – 31st anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 24

POLAND - Poland marks the 31st anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989. UKRAINE – 29th Anniversary of Independence.

WASHINGTON – 208th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day.

PARIS – 76th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26 ** BERLIN – Informal meeting of EU defence ministers. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 31 HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for trade Phil Hogan speaks at online event on EU trade, model of 'open strategic autonomy' and the COVID-19 crisis. - 0700 GMT SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 BOLIVIA - Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 LONDON - Brexit talks in London (to Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by videoconference) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency will hold an EU-China Summit in Leipzig (to Sept. 14). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18). LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New ZealandNew Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to September 28). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BRUSSELS Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 04 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon to place Beirut port officials under house arrest - sources

Lebanons cabinet on Wednesday agreed to place all Beirut port officials who have overseen storage and security since 2014 under house arrest, ministerial sources said.It was not clear how many officials would be included or their seniority ...

TikTok takes steps to curb misinformation ahead of U.S. elections

TikTok has updated its content policies to curb misinformation on its platform ahead of the presidential elections in the United States, the short-form video app said on Wednesday. The app, under fire for its alleged links to the Chinese go...

Samsung launches pricey new Note as pandemic shrinks smartphone market

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiled its latest Galaxy Note smartphone on Wednesday hoping to regain ground against rivals Huawei and Apple as the smartphone market begins to recover from its COVID-19 slump. Samsung launched its previous pre...

US trade deficit drops in June on record rise in exports

The US trade deficit fell in June for the first time since February as exports posted a record increase, rising twice as fast as imports. The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between the value of what the United States buys a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020