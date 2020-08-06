Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC declines to entertain inchoate plea for forensic audit of several pvt hospitals

The Delhi High Court Thursday declined to entertain an "inchoate" plea alleging that private hospitals being run by charitable trusts on concessional land given by the government were charging COVID-19 patients heavily and sought their forensic audit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:29 IST
HC declines to entertain inchoate plea for forensic audit of several pvt hospitals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Thursday declined to entertain an "inchoate" plea alleging that private hospitals being run by charitable trusts on concessional land given by the government were charging COVID-19 patients heavily and sought their forensic audit. A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh however granted the petitioner-lawyer the liberty to move the court again with a fresh petition which would have all the necessary details.

In view of the liberty granted by the court, the petitioner withdrew her plea in order to file a fresh one. "The petition is inchoate and void of necessary details. Petition dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to file a fresh one with all material particulars," the bench said.

During the hearing, held via video conference, the bench said the petition did not have any necessary particulars as to how the trusts and private hospitals were conniving to siphon off money or how much money has been siphoned off. "We cannot conduct a roving enquiry. We are not an investigating agency. If an offence has been committed file a complaint," the court said.

When the petitioner -- Shobha Gupta -- urged the bench to adjourn the matter to January 2021 so that she can get all necessary details and amend her plea, the court declined to do so saying that she would have to amend or rewrite her entire petition and therefore, it would be better to file a fresh one. Gupta had sought audit of 11 private hospitals in the national capital which according to her are run on concessional government land by charitable trusts.

She had alleged that the trusts in collaboration with the private hospitals are involved in transmission of huge amounts of money for personal purpose. Gupta had also claimed that private hospitals have unreasonably increased the prices of beds, room rent, PPE kits, sanitizers and are also charging more than MRP for basic medicines.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Germany requires tests for most non-EU arrivals

Germanys health minister says authorities will require people arriving from a large number of countries deemed high-risk to take coronavirus tests starting on Saturday. German officials have voiced alarm over a steady upward creep in the nu...

Poland's virus cases hit new record

Poland on Thursday reported a record number of coronavirus infections for the fifth time since last week, the health ministry said, as it announced renewed local restrictions to counter the spike in cases.The new record of 726 new cases, th...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 255 p.m.Glenmark says it will launch higher strength of oral antiviral drug FabiFlu. 253 p.m.RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday d...

Macron arrives in Beirut to show support after blast

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to express support for Lebanon in the wake of a massive explosion that tore through the capital earlier this week. France and other countries have send emergency aid and search-and-resc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020