German embassy employee among dead in Beirut explosion - ministry

German embassy employee among dead in Beirut explosion - ministryReuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-08-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 15:22 IST
An employee at the German embassy in Beirut died in Tuesday's blast at the Lebanese capital's port that killed at least 145 and injured 5,000, the German foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"Our worst fear was confirmed. A member of our embassy in Beirut was killed in her home in the aftermath of the explosion," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.
