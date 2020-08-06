UK PM Johnson says: We will focus on the needs of Lebanon people

UK PM Johnson says: We will focus on the needs of Lebanon peopleReuters | London | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:46 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was shocked by the blast in Beirut and that Britain would continue to focus on the needs of the people of Lebanon.
"I was absolutely apalled and shocked by the scenes from Lebanon, from Beirut," Johnson said. "I am sure that the UK will continue to focus on the needs of the people of Lebanon."
