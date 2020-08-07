HC upholds DU decision to conduct online OBE for final years courses with directions

The Delhi High Court on Friday gave its nod to the Delhi University for conducting online Open Book Examination (OBE) for final year undergraduate courses from August 10 with a slew of directions. Justice Prathiba M Singh said the questions papers be made available to students through email and the varsity's portal and they be given extra time to upload the answer sheets.

The varsity is directed to send an auto generated email informing the students that their answer sheets have been received, the high court, which was pronouncing the judgement through video conferencing, said. "I wish the students and Delhi University all the best for the exams," Justice Singh said.

The court passed the verdict on a plea challenging the varsity's decision to hold online OBE, as per the UGC guidelines, for final year undergraduate courses which will be in long form exams. The DU is scheduled to hold final year undergraduate online OBE from August 10-31 and the students who will be left out of online exams will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, to be held sometime in September.