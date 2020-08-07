U.S. appeals court rules against Trump over subpoena for ex-White House lawyer

A U.S. appeals court on Friday dealt the administration of President Donald Trump a major legal setback, ruling against its bid to block a Democratic-led congressional panel's subpoena for testimony from former White House Counsel Donald McGahn.

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on a 7-2 vote said the House of Representatives had legal standing to seek to enforce the subpoena. It left other legal issues unresolved, meaning litigation will continue.