U.S. appeals court rules against Trump over subpoena for ex-White House lawyer

U.S. appeals court rules against Trump over subpoena for ex-White House lawyerReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:02 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Friday dealt the administration of President Donald Trump a major legal setback, ruling against its bid to block a Democratic-led congressional panel's subpoena for testimony from former White House Counsel Donald McGahn.
The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on a 7-2 vote said the House of Representatives had legal standing to seek to enforce the subpoena. It left other legal issues unresolved, meaning litigation will continue.
