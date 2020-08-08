Telangana: Man held for illegally selling cough syrup to minors, vagabonds

A man, who allegedly sold cough syrup to minors and vagabonds illegally, was apprehended by the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, Central Zone Team of Hyderabad and drug inspector in Hyderabad on Thursday, said the police. On receiving credible information, a raid was conducted at 'Agarwal's Pharmacy' at Darussalam in Goshamahal-North, and one respondent identified as Jayanth Agarwal was apprehended on Thursday.

Agarwal has been accused of selling medicines to minors and vagabonds without a doctor's prescription and at a higher price. The police also seized 90 bottles of CODIMAXX cough syrup and 64 bottles of U-LINTUS antitussive cough syrup from the shop.

"Drugs CODIMAXX and U-LINTUS, generally used in the treatment of cough, are scheduled and prescription drug and it is dangerous to take this preparation except in accordance with the medical advice and not to be sold by retailer without the prescription of a registered medical practitioner," the police said. "The drugs have addiction effect due to which many minors and vagabonds are addicted to them and consuming the syrup. By consuming the syrup, the person will be in some trance and hyper tipsiness, which is a danger to the life of the consumer," the police added.

The accused, along with seized materials, was handed over to the Begumbazar SHO for further investigation. (ANI)