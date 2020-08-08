Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala plane crash: CISF personnel, their family members' quick response saved many lives

As soon as the Air India Express flight crash-landed in Kozhikode on Friday, over 40 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and Quick Response Team (QRT) reached the site and successfully evacuated the passengers, said MA Ganapathy, Special Director-General CISF adding that CISF's quick response saved many lives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 13:42 IST
Kerala plane crash: CISF personnel, their family members' quick response saved many lives
Visuals from Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur, Kerala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As soon as the Air India Express flight crash-landed in Kozhikode on Friday, over 40 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and Quick Response Team (QRT) reached the site and successfully evacuated the passengers, said MA Ganapathy, Special Director-General CISF adding that CISF's quick response saved many lives. The family member of the CISF personnel also helped in the rescue operation at the site, Ganapathy said.

"The incident occurred around 7:40 pm. Aircraft overshot the runway and fell off the tabletop, splitting into two. Over 40 CISF personnel, Quick Response Team (QRT) and Chief Airport Security Officer reached in minutes and started evacuation with Airports Authority of India," said Ganapathy. "ASI Ajit, the party in-charge of the perimeter patrolling party, who was present in the perimeter area noticed the accident and immediately informed the control room and others," he added.

On receiving the message, over 40 CISF personnel residing in the adjoining barrack, QRT party along with the Chief Airport Security Officer who heads airport for CISF reached the spot within few minutes and started evacuating passengers along with the AAI fire team. "Meanwhile, the family members of CISF personnel also reached the spot and CISF personnel successfully evacuated 99 per cent of the passengers from the flight and helped shift those injured to the nearest hospital," said Ganapathy.

At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, as per Kerala government officials. The flight was carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants when it skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

AirAsia India aircraft departing for Mumbai from Ranchi airport aborts take-off after encountering bird hit: Airline spokesperson.

AirAsia India aircraft departing for Mumbai from Ranchi airport aborts take-off after encountering bird hit Airline spokesperson....

2022 World Cup is goal now but I will take it series by series: Jhulan Goswami

Indias premier pacer Jhulan Goswami will be 39 by the time the postponed Womens World Cup comes in 2022 but the leading wicket-taker in ODIs has not given up on competing in the mega event, saying she would try to stay in reckoning by perfo...

Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of AIE flight crash victims

The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died when an ill-fatedAir India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport here. At lea...

Orioles back to scoring, will continue series with Nationals

The Baltimore Orioles were reeling -- especially on offense -- as they arrived in Washington on Friday. Baltimores bats started the season just fine, but the offense fell apart this week in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020