Kerala plane crash: CISF personnel, their family members' quick response saved many lives

As soon as the Air India Express flight crash-landed in Kozhikode on Friday, over 40 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and Quick Response Team (QRT) reached the site and successfully evacuated the passengers, said MA Ganapathy, Special Director-General CISF adding that CISF's quick response saved many lives. The family member of the CISF personnel also helped in the rescue operation at the site, Ganapathy said.

"The incident occurred around 7:40 pm. Aircraft overshot the runway and fell off the tabletop, splitting into two. Over 40 CISF personnel, Quick Response Team (QRT) and Chief Airport Security Officer reached in minutes and started evacuation with Airports Authority of India," said Ganapathy. "ASI Ajit, the party in-charge of the perimeter patrolling party, who was present in the perimeter area noticed the accident and immediately informed the control room and others," he added.

On receiving the message, over 40 CISF personnel residing in the adjoining barrack, QRT party along with the Chief Airport Security Officer who heads airport for CISF reached the spot within few minutes and started evacuating passengers along with the AAI fire team. "Meanwhile, the family members of CISF personnel also reached the spot and CISF personnel successfully evacuated 99 per cent of the passengers from the flight and helped shift those injured to the nearest hospital," said Ganapathy.

At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, as per Kerala government officials. The flight was carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants when it skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. (ANI)