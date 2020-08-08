Rhea's case transfer plea 'infructuous' as CBI has taken over probe: Sushant's father tells SC

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father told the Supreme Court on Saturday that actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transfer of the FIR, in which she has been accused of abetting his son's suicide, from Patna to Mumbai is now “infructuous” after the CBI took over the case. In his elaborate 27-page response affidavit, Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh opposed Rhea's plea and noted that the actress had once tweeted urging Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe in the case.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Rhea has sought transfer of the FIR, filed on a complaint by Rajput's father accusing her of abetting his suicide, from Patna to Mumbai on the grounds of jurisdiction.

The top court had on August 5 sought responses from Bihar, Maharashtra and the father of the late actor, on her plea. “The investigation in the FIR has already been transferred to the CBI and thus the present prayer (of Rhea) now stands infructuous and secondly, the prayer is also not maintainable since there is not a case said to be pending which could be transferred under S. 406 CrPC,” said the affidavit filed through senior advocate Vikas Singh.

He also accused the Mumbai police of negligence. Rajput's father said Mumbai Police has not filed any case after the death of his son and did not allow the Patna Police to investigate by quarantining their senior officers. "The Respondent No.2 (Rajput's father) on February 19 and 25, informed the Mumbai police about his apprehension regarding the threat to the life of his son, however, no action was taken by the Police, which resulted in the death of his son,” it said.

Rhea had requested the Home Minister for a CBI inquiry and “now since the Bihar government has entrusted the aforesaid FIR to the CBI and Union of India has accepted the said request …, the Petitioner (Rhea) should not have any grievance in this regard,” said the affidavit also filed through lawyer Nitin Saluja. Singh also came down heavily on the Maharashtra government for attacking him by alleging that the present case was a “political attempt to thwart their powers and undermine the federal structure of the Constitution”.

"It is rather unfortunate that the Respondent No.3 (state) has undermined the feelings of a father who lives in Patna and who has sufficient proof and belief that it is due to the petitioners (Rhea and others) continued criminal actions for over a period of one year that has caused the death of his only son,” it said. Singh cited the legal arguments used by the Bihar government, represented by lawyer Keshav Mohan, and said that he was a class-I heir of Rajput, living in Patna, and hence Bihar police rightly registered the FIR. Moreover, the Mumbai police has not registered any FIR so far in the matter. “It is noteworthy that no case has been registered by Respondent No.3 (Maharashtra) and they did not allow the Patna Police to investigate the present case by quarantining their senior officers. "It is pertinent to mention that as per the Guidelines of Quarantine in Mumbai dated May 25, a person who arrives in Mumbai for a contribution of work to the office can be exempted from undergoing Quarantine by the municipal body,” it said.

Earlier, the Centre on Friday had moved the Supreme Court seeking to be made a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transferring the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. On July 25, Rajput's father had lodged the complaint at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

The FIR has been registered against her and others at Patna for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). In her plea filed in the apex court, Chakraborty has alleged that Rajput's father has used his “influence” in roping her in the FIR.