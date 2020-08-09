Left Menu
Telangana Congress celebrates 78th anniversary of Quit India Movement

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday exhorted people of the state to get inspiration from the Quit India Movement and reject "tyrannical and anti-people regimes."

Telangana Congress celebrates 78th anniversary of Quit India Movement
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday exhorted people of the state to get inspiration from the Quit India Movement and reject "tyrannical and anti-people regimes." Speaking at a press conference on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement at Gandhi Bhavan here, Reddy said the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and the path adopted by him to dethrone the British were highly relevant in present times.

The TPCC chief said that the Congress cadre needs to get inspiration from events like the Quit India Movement to "wage battles in democratic ways to defeat the forces which are subjecting the people to atrocities and injustices." Reddy also slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) alleging that he had ruined the state's natural resources.

"KCR has ruined all the resources of Telangana and pushed the State in debts of over Rs. 3 lakh crore in the last six years. He is silent on Andhra Pradesh stealing 11 TMC of water every day from Pothireddypadu Project and is helping the AP Govt execute the expansion of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme which will deprive Telangana of 6.3 TMC of Krishna River water," The TPCC Chief also alleged that the CM convened a State Cabinet meeting on August 5 only to create a reason to postpone the meeting of Apex Council to a later date to help the Andhra Pradesh government complete the tender process of both the projects.

"The farmers of South Telangana would suffer if Andhra Pradesh goes ahead with its projects, but KCR gave more importance to the new Secretariat than protecting the interest of Telangana farmers. The Congress party will expose KCR and fight against the injustices being done with people of Telangana," he said. Reddy further said that KCR government had completely failed to handle the Coronavirus situation, blaming the negligent attitude of the Chief Minister for the rise in the number of cases and deaths. He expressed concern over the spread of the deadly virus in rural areas and demanded that the State Government take measures on a war-footing basis to save people's lives.

The TPCC Chief said that the elections for Greater Hyderabad and Warangal municipal corporations could be held soon and asked the party cadre to prepare for the municipal polls. Congress senior leaders including Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former CLP leader K. Jana Reddy and others also paid rich tributes to ex-MP Nandi Yellaiah who passed away on Saturday. (ANI)

