Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttar Pradesh: Advocate shot at, beaten in Prayagraj

Miscreants allegedly beat up and opened fire on an advocate in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on Sunday night, the police said on Monday.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-08-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 08:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Advocate shot at, beaten in Prayagraj
ADG Prem Prakash speaking to media in Prayagraj on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Miscreants allegedly beat up and opened fire on an advocate in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on Sunday night, the police said on Monday. According to the police, the miscreants are members of criminal Atiq Ahmad's gang.

"This incident happened at Jagriti Vihar Chowk. According to the complaints filed by members of Allahabad High Court Bar Association, miscreants belonging to criminal Atiq Ahmad's gang have fired upon Abhishek Shukla, the newly-elected joint secretary of Bar Association. The injured has been shifted to hospital. We have registered the case," said Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prem Prakash while speaking to media. "The bullet missed the advocate. Police are searching for them. We are checking their records in old cases against them," he added.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh, ex-joint secretary, library High court bar association said, "We were at Jagriti Vihar Chowk, our vehicle touched the miscreants' vehicles and they abused us. When we asked them to stop abusing us, they fired upon us with a country-made pistol. Abhishek Shukla, the joint secretary of the bar association of High Court was injured in the incident." (ANI)

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK PM says schools must open in September; GCC unites to seek U.N. extension of Iran arms embargo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Morikawa savours first major and says he's ready for more

Collin Morikawa savoured his first major title after shooting a final round 64 at Harding Park to claim victory at the PGA Championship, and the 23-year-old American says he is just getting started.Despite appearing in just his second major...

Blue Jackets eliminate host Leafs to advance

Joonas Korpisalo made 33 saves to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their best-of-five qualifying series Sunday and a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs main draw. The win at Toronto earned the...

Eugenie Sage launches Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy

The Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today launched Te Mana o te Taiao, the Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy - a way forward that envisions Aotearoa New Zealand as a place where ecosystems are healthy and resilient, and peopl...

Complaints filed against Assam BJP MLA over controversial remarks

Over half-a-dozen complaints have been filed against controversial Assam BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev by various organisations days after he termed revered scholar Syed Abdul Malik an intellectual jihadi. BJP leader and Assam Minority Development...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020