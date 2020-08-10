Left Menu
Drugs worth Rs 1,000 crores seized at Nhava Sheva port of Navi Mumbai

In a joint operation of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Customs, 191 kgs of drugs worth around Rs 1,000 crores were seized at Nhava Sheva port of Navi Mumbai, the DRI said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 10:51 IST
191kgs of drugs worth around Rs 1,000 crores were seized at Nhava Sheva port of Navi Mumbai. (Photo/ANI).

In a joint operation of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Customs, 191 kgs of drugs worth around Rs 1,000 crores were seized at Nhava Sheva port of Navi Mumbai, the DRI said. According to DRI, the drugs were being transported inside pipes and they cost around Rs 5 crores per kg in the market.

Two accused have been arrested in the case who had allegedly brought these drugs through Afghanistan. The accused were produced in the court and they have been remanded in custody for 14 days, and further investigation is underway. "191 kg of drugs, worth Rs 1,000 crores, seized at Nhava Sheva port of Navi Mumbai in a joint operation with customs. Transported inside pipes, drugs were brought through Afghanistan. Court has sent the two accused to 14 days police custody," said a DRI officer.

