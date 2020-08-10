Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea to take CLAT from home not maintainable as exam postponed: NLU to HC

The National Law Universities (NLU) consortium told the Delhi High Court on Monday that since the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 has been postponed, the plea seeking that candidates be allowed to take it from their homes instead of at exam centres is no longer maintainable.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 13:34 IST
Plea to take CLAT from home not maintainable as exam postponed: NLU to HC

The National Law Universities (NLU) consortium told the Delhi High Court on Monday that since the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 has been postponed, the plea seeking that candidates be allowed to take it from their homes instead of at exam centres is no longer maintainable. The petitioner, seeking to pursue a masters degree course in law, should withdraw the plea and file a fresh one, if required, when the new dates are announced, NLU said.

It also said that the petitioner's plea was premised on the admission test of National Law University Delhi (NLUD), which has its own entrance exam different from CLAT, which too has been postponed. Justice Jayant Nath, however, simply adjourned the matter to September 10, saying the petitioner in the instant matter is asking that candidates be permitted to take the online exam from their homes in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The court on August 4 had asked the central government to inform the court whether it would be permissible to hold such an exam at physical centres in view of the prevailing pandemic. It had also issued notices to the central government and the NLU, seeking their stand by August 10 on the petition which has sought that the online CLAT exams be allowed to be undertaken from home.

No response has been filed yet by the central government, its standing counsel Ajay Digpaul said. CLAT is a centralised exam for admissions to bachelors and masters courses in law in 22 NLUs in the country and is conducted by the consortium.

Under the CLAT 2020 notification, the exam would be held online at notified centres where computers would be set up for candidates to access the test. The counsel appearing for the consortium, on the last date (August 4), had said the plea was not maintainable in Delhi as the consortium was based in Bengaluru.

He had also said that it was decided not to hold CLAT at home as it would lead to rampant cheating..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's cabinet under pressure as ministers quit and anger grows over Beirut blast

Lebanese called for protests outside Baabda palace on Monday to demand President Michel Aoun step down after a massive explosion that has ignited anti-government protests and resignations by several ministers, with the justice minister the ...

Andhra Pradesh govt launches new industrial policy

Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation APIIC Chairperson RK Roja unveiled new Industrial Development Policy 20-23 here on Monday. The event took place at APIIC office in Mangalagir...

S.Korea's Moon replaces some aides amid falling ratings

South Korean President Moon Jae-in replaced some of his senior aides on Monday as part of a shake-up aimed at jacking up approval ratings amid criticism over skyrocketing home prices. Moon swapped out his senior secretary for political affa...

S.Korea's Moon replaces some aides as amid falling ratings

South Korean President Moon Jae-in replaced some of his senior aides on Monday as part of a shake-up aimed at jacking up approval ratings amid criticism over skyrocketing home prices.Moon swapped out his senior secretary for political affai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020