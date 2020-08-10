Lebanon's finance minister ready to resign, local media says

Lebanon's finance minister ready to resign, local media saysReuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:48 IST
Lebanon's Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, a key negotiator with the IMF over a rescue plan to help Lebanon exit a financial crisis, has prepared his resignation letter and brought it with him to a cabinet meeting, a source close to him and local media said.
Earlier local broadcasters MTV and Al Jadeed had said that Wazni had resigned. Al Jadeed then said the minister had arrived for a cabinet meeting with this resignation letter in hand.
