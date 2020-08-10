J&K Lt Governor condemns the killing of local political leader

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday strongly condemned the killing of Abdul Hamid, a political leader from Budgam. As per the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, "The Lieutenant Governor expressed anguish over the killing and said that the heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and there can be no justification for such attacks."

The Lieutenant Governor condoled the demise of Hamid and "prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul." "Society does not have any space for perpetrators of violence and those involved in this cowardly act shall be brought to justice," it added.

BJP leader Abdul Hamid was shot by an unidentified gunman in Budgam district on August 9 and succumbed to his injuries on the morning of August 10. (ANI)