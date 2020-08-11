Left Menu
Telangana: Seven burglars of two different groups held with over Rs 1.28 cr cash

Seven burglars of two different groups were arrested and over Rs 1.28 crores cash was seized from their possession on Monday, police said.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-08-2020 06:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 06:48 IST
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar speaking to media on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Also, three criminals arrested and 12 two-wheelers seized from their possession, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. Anjani Kumar said "On July 27, 2020 a case of burglary was registered at Golconda Police Station at Hyderabad on the complaint of Asaduddin Ahmed (54), a Real Estate business owner. He reported that, between July 21, 2020 at 16:00 hours and July 23, 2020 at 11:30 hours net cash approximately Rs 2,50,00,000 was stolen from his house in their absence."

"Complainant is a realtor and is having a farmhouse at Shameerpet. Mohammad Afsar is his car driver and Mirza Ashwaq Baig is his farm house gardener and both were working at his farm house at Shameerpet. In the month of July, 2020 the complainant removed both of them from their jobs. Mohd Afsar being the driver knows about business dealings and transactions of complainant. He hatched a plan to commit theft in the house of the complainant," Kumar said. "He explained his plan to Mirza Ashwaq Baig and they teamed up with three more persons Rehman Baig, Mohd Ameer, Syed Imran. All of them are childhood friends and reside at MD Lines, Golconda," the Police Commissioner detailed.

In another similar case, the sleuths of Commissioner's Taskforce, East Zone Team, Hyderabad apprehended two offenders namely Fayazullah Khan and Syed Mahboob Ali and detected a house burglary by night case occurred in Touch Mobiles in the limits of Uppal Police Station and three Attention Diversion cases in the limits of Police Station Charminar, Police Station Nampally and Police Station Santosh Nagar. Police recovered 57 new branded smartphones, one moped and three cell phones from their possession.

Accused Syed Mahboob Ali is also a native of Hyderabad and he is a habitual property offender, from the year 2000, he committed 14 offenses including house burglary by night, attention diversion and cell phone thefts in various police station limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Nalgonda district. The above accused along with recovered property was handed over to SHO Charminar Police Station for taking further action against them. In another case, the sleuths of Asifnagar Police Station, Hyderabad City apprehended three criminals by name M Venkatesh, Vaseem Akram and Siraj Khan who committed twelve two-wheeler thefts in the Police Station limits of Asifnagar, Mangalhat, Raidurgam, Langar House and Tappachabutra respectively. Recovered intact (12) two-wheelers from their possession.

The case is being detected by watching CCTV footages, using photo enhancement software and identified the accused M Venkatesh who previously involved and conducted vehicle checking points under the limits of Asifnagar Police Station, police said. (ANI)

