World Food Programme to send 50,000 T of wheat flour to Lebanon - U.N.
The flour will be sent "to stabilise the national supply and ensure there is no food shortage in the country," the report said. Current flour reserves in Lebanon were estimated to cover market needs for six weeks. "An initial shipment of 17,500 tonnes is due to arrive in Beirut within the coming 10 days to supply bakeries for one month," the report said.Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 11:32 IST
A report by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released on Tuesday said the World Food Programme would be sending 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Beirut to stabilize Lebanon's wheat supply.
A Reuters report on Friday revealed Lebanon's government-held no strategic stockpile of grain before last week's blast at the port and all privately held stocks at the country's only grain silo were destroyed in the explosion. The flour will be sent "to stabilize the national supply and ensure there is no food shortage in the country," the report said.
Current flour reserves in Lebanon were estimated to cover market needs for six weeks. "An initial shipment of 17,500 tonnes is due to arrive in Beirut within the coming 10 days to supply bakeries for one month," the report said.
ALSO READ
Israeli army reports 'security incident' on Lebanon border
Lebanon reimposes COVID-19 restrictions as infections spike
UN urges Israel, Lebanon to exercise restraint after clashes
Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire near Israel-Lebanon border
Lebanon's Jumblatt says country needs new prime minister - newspaper