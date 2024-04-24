Israeli military says it hit 40 Hezbollah targets southern Lebanon
The Israeli military said on Wednesday Israeli fighter jets and artillery had hit 40 targets linked to Hezbollah fighters around Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, as an escalation in cross border strikes in recent days continued.
It said the targets included storage facilities and weapons and other infrastructure.
