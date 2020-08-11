Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seattle reduces police funding, signals deeper cuts ahead

Seattle's city council on Monday approved a reduction in the budget of the city's police department of less than 1% after months of protests demanding that it defund the force, but signaled deeper cuts might be on the way.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 13:04 IST
Seattle reduces police funding, signals deeper cuts ahead
Representative image

Seattle's city council on Monday approved a reduction in the budget of the city's police department of less than 1% after months of protests demanding that it defund the force, but signaled deeper cuts might be on the way. By a vote of 7-1, the council approved a revised 2020 budget that reduced the department's budget by $3.5 million for the remainder of the year and invested $17 million in community public safety programs.

The cut to the department's $409-million annual budget fell way short of the 50% demanded by protesters following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in police custody on May 25. Local media said Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best had announced her resignation to staff. According to a report in the New York Times, Best said in a message to the Police Department that she would retire next month and was "confident the department will make it through these difficult times."

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Council President Lorena González called the cut a "down-payment for future potential reductions" to the department's budget.

Defunding advocates oppose the militarization of U.S. police forces and say officers are called on to deal with issues like addiction, mental illness and homelessness that could be better addressed by social services. Law-enforcement supporters say cuts to police spending will lead to more crime.

The council begins 2021 budget talks in September and Mayor Jenny Durkan and Best had earlier signaled their willingness to rethink policing and consider $76 million in proposed cuts to the department's 2021 budget. The revised 2020 budget came after a council inquest into the department, which revealed that 56% of 911 calls are for non-criminal activity and only 3% of calls result in arrest.

The rebalanced budget reduces executive pay and eliminates 100 police officers. It also reduces the budget for travel, public affairs, training and recruitment and makes cuts to specialized units like SWAT, harbor patrol, homeland security, mounted patrol and officers in schools. The budget also removes officers from the city's homeless outreach team. More than a dozen business and neighborhood groups signed a letter from the Downtown Seattle Association opposing that move.

"In defunding SPD, the council moved with speed and pettiness rather than with precision and thoughtfulness," the association said in a statement. Multiple demonstrations for and against "defunding the police" have taken place at city hall over the past week.

Anti-police protesters smashed windows at businesses perceived to support the police and set fire to the construction site at a juvenile detention facility. The SPD has been under a federal consent decree for excessive use of force since 2011.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennithala appeals to Rahul Gandhi to take over reigns of Congress

Senior Congress leader from Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday appealed to Rahul Gandhi to once again assume the party chiefs role to take on the BJP. We are passing through an unprecedented crisis and Madam Sonia Gandhi hasbeen struggli...

Parties using ‘idol politics’ to woo Brahmins: UP deputy CM

Those who disrespected Brahmins earlier are now trying to gain their favour through idol politics, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said as he slammed the SP and BSPs efforts to woo the community by promising to build statu...

Rajasthan BJP legislative party meeting postponed, to be held after Janmashtmi

The legislative party meeting of Bhartiya Janata Partys BJP Rajasthan unit, earlier scheduled for today, has been postponed and will now be held after Janmashtami. We had called for a legislature party meeting today. As some of our people a...

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army's R&R hospital in a critical condition on Monday: Hospital statement.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Armys RR hospital in a critical condition on Monday Hospital statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020