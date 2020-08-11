J-K: Police, forest dept officials injured during anti-encroachment drive

As many as 18 personnel of the local police and forest departments were injured after they were attacked during an anti-encroachment drive in Batote, Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, forest officials said.

While speaking to ANI, DFO Kuldeep Singh said that some anti-social elements along with encroachers attacked the personnel on Monday with sticks and pelted stones on them which resulted in injuries.

"We got a report that in our compartment, some people are illegally preparing for construction and in that matter, we sent a team under the anti-encroachment drive. During the drive, some anti-social elements attacked us, they threw stones and attacked the personnel with sticks in which 11 forest officials and seven police officials got injured. We have lodged FIR for criminal proceedings," he said. (ANI)