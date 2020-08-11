J-K students' body urges K'taka CM to drop sedition charges, revoke suspension of 3 Kashmiri students

In a letter addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association demanded revocation of suspension and transfer of three Kashmiri students' college, who were arrested in Hubbali city, Dharwad in the state on sedition charges. The association, through the letter, has claimed that the three students, Basit Aashiq Sofi, Talib Majeed Wani, and Aamir Mohiuddin Wani, belong to poor families and were admitted to the institute through a central government scholarship scheme.

It further said that they were suspended by the college in which they were studying on "baseless and concocted allegations levelled against them, after a doctored video uploaded on social media was spread widely and was falsely attributed to them." The Association's spokesperson said that all three students were earlier questioned by police authorities and had been released but were booked and an "unreasonable case was framed against them" after unprecedented protests by right-wing elements, "despite the whole act being a conspiracy to threaten their lives and murder their career prospects."

Claiming that the students are innocent, it urged the Karnataka CM to look into the matter urgently and "drop the sedition charges against them and revoke their suspension and transfer their college from Hubbali" to Bengaluru to ensure a safe environment for them. (ANI)