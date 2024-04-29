YAIKS Demands Transparent and Effective Rehabilitation Policy for Displaced Kashmiri Pandits

The Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS), an organisation advocating for the cause of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, on Monday asked the government to clarify its stand on the long-awaited return and rehabilitation policy for the community to their roots in the Kashmir Valley.

Without naming the BJP, the organisation expressed shock that some political parties failed to field candidates in the Kashmir Valley, leaving the community extremely upset and feeling disrespected.

''The GoI and all political parties should clarify their stand on the long-awaited return and rehabilitation policy for displaced Pandits back to their origins in the Kashmir Valley who have been living in exile for over 34 years now,'' YAIKS president R K Bhat told reporters soon after the inauguration of the new office of the organisation here this evening.

Bhat appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue of resettlement of Pandits back to the Kashmir Valley in his next 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast. ''How are they going to address this long-standing demand for resettlement in Kashmir if they come into power again?'' he asked.

The YAIKS chief said the Pandit community is extremely upset, shocked and feels disrespected that some political parties, which consistently promised support to the community, are not contesting elections from any Kashmir constituency.

''Could they clarify who will speak for the Pandits in the Parliament for the next five years? How can the Constitution protect the displaced Kashmiri people who have been separated from their homeland for 34 years and are only allowed to vote in the Kashmir valley?'' he asked.

Bhat said that they should have asked any KP community activist to contest the election in the Kashmir Valley on behalf of their political party.

''If they had been informed well in time that they are not contesting the election from the Kashmir Valley, YAIKS would have definitely fielded their own candidate,'' he said.

Bhat further said that they would remain committed to working more vigorously for the welfare of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community.

''We will not rest until the organizational objective of reconnecting displaced communities to their lost roots in motherland Kashmir is fulfilled. Kashmir belongs to us, and we belong to Kashmir,'' he said.

