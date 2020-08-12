Left Menu
Bihar CM, police being personally attacked in Sushant's death case: Bihar DGP

Bihar's Director-General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar Police are being attacked personally in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Updated: 12-08-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:30 IST
Bihar CM, police being personally attacked in Sushant's death case: Bihar DGP
Bihar's Director-General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar's Director-General of Police (DGP), Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar Police are being attacked personally in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. "We and Bihar Chief Minister are being attacked personally...cases are being registered against Bihar Police, IPS officer is being quarantined. This won't lower the morale of the Bihar Police. I won't stop, we just want justice for Sushant," said Pandey.

"Now the citizens also do not trust Mumbai Police so let CBI handle the case. What message are they conveying in the entire country?" he added. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has asked the Centre and the Maharashtra and Bihar governments, respondents in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, to file a written note of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by August 13.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, while hearing Rhea's plea seeking to transfer the probe in the case registered against her in the matter from Patna to Mumbai, asked all parties to file a written note of all such precedent judgments by Thursday. Former additional solicitor general Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, submitted that Bihar Chief Minister had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities.

Earlier, the top court had directed the Centre, Bihar and Maharashtra governments, Mumbai Police and the father of Sushant Singh Rajput to file their replies on actor Rhea Chakraborty's plea in the matter. (ANI)

