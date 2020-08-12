Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. postal service reorganization sparks delays, election questions

The reorganization, introduced in July, has resulted in thousands of delayed letters in southern Maine, as delivery drivers follow a new directive to leave on time, even if the mail has not been loaded, said Scott Adams, who represents about 550 workers as the president of American Postal Worker Union Local 458. Another new directive requires mail carriers to head out on their routes immediately in the morning, carrying only packages and letters that were sorted the night before, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:30 IST
U.S. postal service reorganization sparks delays, election questions
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns that an ally of President Donald Trump is destabilizing the service as millions of Americans consider whether to cast their ballots by mail in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

New Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has donated $2.7 million to Trump and his fellow Republicans since 2017, has ordered operational changes and a clampdown on overtime in a bid to fix the financially troubled service, which reported a net loss of $2.2 billion in the last quarter. The reorganization, introduced in July, has resulted in thousands of delayed letters in southern Maine, as delivery drivers follow a new directive to leave on time, even if the mail has not been loaded, said Scott Adams, who represents about 550 workers as the president of American Postal Worker Union Local 458.

Another new directive requires mail carriers to head out on their routes immediately in the morning, carrying only packages and letters that were sorted the night before, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. That is requiring some carriers to double back to pick up a second batch later in the day, said Kimberly Karol, president of the Iowa Postal Workers Union. "It is on the ground costing more in manpower and man-hours than it is saving," Karol said.

Deliveries from online shopping during the pandemic had already stretched the post office to its limits. Delays have also been reported in at least 18 other states, according to media reports. Internal Postal Service documents seen by Reuters acknowledge that the changes may lead to delays.

"One aspect of these changes that may be difficult for employees is that -- temporarily -- we may see mail left behind or mail on the workroom floor or docks," says one memo, dated July 10. The plan hopes to eliminate 64 million working hours nationally to reduce personnel costs, according to another memo. The Postal Service has faced financial woes with the rise of email and social media, and a measure passed in 2006 requiring it to prefund 75 years of retiree health benefits over the span of 10 years at a cost of more than $100 billion.

MAIL-IN VOTING In a speech on Friday, DeJoy said managers would try to quickly fix problems when they arise. "We will aggressively monitor and quickly address service issues," he told the Postal Service Board of Governors.

The disruptions have stirred concerns that DeJoy may be seeking to undermine confidence in the Postal Service before the Nov. 3 election, when coronavirus concerns may prompt up to half of all U.S. voters to cast their ballots by mail. "You've got the customer looking and saying, 'Is the Postal Service reliable, and now am I going to vote by mail?'" Adams of Local 458 said.

Democrats in Congress are calling on the Postal Service to reverse the changes, saying they threatened to interrupt Americans from receiving paychecks and absentee voting. Karol said the USPS and its 600,000 employees are still ready, willing, and able to handle the 2020 election. "We have a system in place that has served them for 200 years. That system isn't broken," she said.

Trump, who has voted by mail himself, has repeatedly said without evidence that the method could lead to widespread fraud. Election experts say it is as secure as any other method. DeJoy said the Postal Service would uphold election-mail standards that have been in place for years.

"The Postal Service has ample capacity to deliver all election mail securely and on-time in accordance with our delivery standards, and we will do so," he said.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Majority of Scots support independence from UK - YouGov poll

A majority of Scots support independence from the United Kingdom, a YouGov poll found on Wednesday, with support for nationalists bolstered by a much more positive view of how they have responded to COVID-19 compared with London. The poll f...

Fuel demand dips 11.7 pc in July

Indias fuel demand is beginning to flatline after showing signs of returning to life, as consumption dipped 11.7 per cent in July, official data showed. Fuel consumption, a barometer of economic activity in the country, had slumped by over ...

Australian sailor honoured 77 years after he died saving crew

An Australian war hero will be awarded the nations top military honour more than 77 years after he was killed while saving some of his shipmates. Britains Queen Elizabeth II has approved awarding the Victoria Cross to sailor Edward Teddy Sh...

CIL seeks lower rail tariff for coal transportaion

State-owned CIL on Wednesday said it has sought 15 per cent distance-based freight concession from Indian Railways for transportation of domestic coal to customers located at a distance of 701 to 1,400 km from its mines. The move is aimed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020