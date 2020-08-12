146 arrested in Bengaluru violence, DM to hold inquiry: Karnataka home minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence in Bengaluru and said so far 146 people have been arrested. "It has been decided in a meeting with Chief Minister with senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai told ANI.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday informed that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. While appealing people to maintain peace, he also said that violence against journalists, police and people last night was unacceptable.

"Miscreants at the DJ Halli police station has led to the assault and rioting at MLA Akhand Srinivasa's house and police station. Already, directives have been issued against the perpetrators and the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation," he tweeted (roughly translated from Kannada). "The attack on journalists, the police and the public in the riot last night was unacceptable. The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain. I appeal to people to maintain peace and act with restraint and without panic," the Chief Minister said in another tweet.

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered last night's violence in which two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting derogatory posts.

Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out. (ANI)