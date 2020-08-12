Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM lost mental balance after questioning by own party leaders: Bajwa

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has lost his mental balance because he was questioned on 121 deaths in hooch tragedy by his own party leaders.

ANI | Chandigarh ( | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:26 IST
Punjab CM lost mental balance after questioning by own party leaders: Bajwa
Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa speaking to ANI on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has lost his mental balance because he was questioned on 121 deaths in hooch tragedy by his own party leaders. "Captain saheb lost his mental balance after we (Bajwa and Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo) raised questions on 121 deaths in hooch tragedy as he is thinking that his own party MP is questioning him," Bajwa told ANI.

"Two years ago a railway accident occurred in Amritsar in which 60 people died. You formed an SIT but nothing happened. Then a blast took place in a cracker factory in Batala, SIT was formed but nothing happened. So in Hooch tragedy we ask the SIT you are forming: Can commissioner Jalandhar investigate because excise dept is with Captain Amarinder? The pplice is headed by Amarinder Singh as a home minister," Bajwa said. Bajwa added, "I just approached Governor to dig out the losses incurred by the excise department. And about illicit distilleries, so if he (Amarinder Singh) thinks it is a cold-blooded murder, then we gave a memorandum to Governor that this hooch tragedy should be investigated by ED or CBI. On this, he (Amarinder Singh) lost mental balance and now it has reached such a stage that police security for me was withdrawn."

"I want to ask Capt Amarinder Singh if he believes in democracy. You're democratically elected CM and not maharaja of Patiala," Bajwa said on Punjab CM's remark on his (Bajwa's) letter to Chandigarh DGP saying, 'CM and Punjab DGP are responsible for any harm caused to his (Bajwa's) safety'. "I am an MP, a constitutional post of the same party. My father was martyred while fighting against fundamentalists in 1987. In 1990 there was a major bomb blast targeting me in which all the cars were blown away. My elder brother is a war hero of Kargil. From 1980 till now I had Punjab police cover and the security is given to someone based on threat perception and not based on political affiliations. Whoever has a threat, the state's job is to protect that person," he added.

Taking strong exception to Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa's attack on the integrity and fairness of Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked Bajwa to write to him, or to the party high command in Delhi if he had any grudge or complaint against the state government. Tearing through Bajwa's letter to DGP Gupta, the Chief Minister said it reflected the Rajya Sabha MP's total "frustration and desperation" and exposed his own "shameless lies" in the matter.

"By his own admission, Bajwa had been highlighting what he alleges to be the politico-police-drug nexus, production and distribution of illicit liquor, under state patronage and rampant illegal mining in Punjab," Captain Amarinder pointed out, adding that if the state government had to take any vindictive action it would not have waited for the centre to provide him security. "Have we not tolerated his criticism of the state government all this time?" the Chief Minister quipped, adding that even the opposition parties in the state could not accuse his government of being spiteful.Making it clear that withdrawal of the state security to the Congress MP was his decision, as home minister, based on the intelligence inputs from the Punjab Police, the Chief Minister said Bajwa's personal attack on the DGP was not only misplaced but also against the culture and ethos of the Congress party, of which he is a senior member.

"If he (Bajwa) does not have confidence in me or my government, why has he not approached the party high command all this time with his grouses? Does he have no faith even in them?" asked the Chief Minister. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 5,119,711 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Wednesday reported 5,119,711 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 55,540 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,244 to 163,651.The CDC repo...

'Mafia Raj' in Birbhum district: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Expressing concern over the reign of mafia in Birbhum, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he is worried over the situation in certain areas in the district, which are not very far away from Rabindranath Tagores abode of...

Kozhikode plane crash: 89 injured discharged; 22 among 83 in serious condition: Ker govt

As many as 89 passengers injured in the Air India Express plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals while 83 others were undergoing treatment as on Wednesday, the state government said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vija...

With 1,876 new cases, Odisha's COVID-19 count reaches 50,672

With a spike of 1,876 new cases, Odishas COVID-19 count reached 50,672, according to the state government on Wednesday. The count includes 36,479 recovered patients and 305 deaths being reported due to the disease.The number of active cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020